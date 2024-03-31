ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (SETH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SETH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 19,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976. ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73.
