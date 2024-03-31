ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (SETH) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 8th

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF Stock Performance
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,976. ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73.
