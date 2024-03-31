ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2961 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPXB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 134.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade bonds issued by companies in the S&P 500 Index. SPXB was launched on May 1, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

