ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 43,511,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,219,961. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.