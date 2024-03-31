PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PGCPF stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited operates as a chemical company in Thailand and internationally. It operates through 6 segments: Upstream, Intermediates, Polymers and Chemicals, Bio and Circularity, Performance Chemicals, and Service and Others. The company offers refinery and shared facilities, which includes liquefied petroleum gas, light naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil; aromatics including benzene, toluene, paraxylene, cyclohexane, orthoxylene, and mixed xylenes; and olefins comprising ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and butene.

