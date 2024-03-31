QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150,364.91

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $150,364.91 and approximately $268.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127421 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $460.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

