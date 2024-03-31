Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 1,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.4 days.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Shares of QBCRF remained flat at $22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,591. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.
Quebecor Company Profile
