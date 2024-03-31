Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 29th total of 1,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.4 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF remained flat at $22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,591. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services. The Media segment operates an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; soundstage and equipment rental and postproduction services for the film and television industries; printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers; news and entertainment digital platforms; publishing and distribution of magazines; production and distribution of audiovisual content; and out-of-home advertising business.

