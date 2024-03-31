Quent Capital LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

