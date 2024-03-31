Quent Capital LLC Acquires 69,960 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.