Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.