Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 229.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 282,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 196,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

