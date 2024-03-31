Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

