Quent Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

