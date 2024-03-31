Quent Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $485.58 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on META. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

