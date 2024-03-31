Quent Capital LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $144.88 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.