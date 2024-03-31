Quent Capital LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Trading Up 0.4 %

ESAB opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.