Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

