Quent Capital LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,068.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

