Quent Capital LLC Purchases 446 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

