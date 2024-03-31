Quent Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $346.72 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.