Quent Capital LLC Purchases 604 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

