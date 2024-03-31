Quent Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

