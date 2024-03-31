Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $765,782.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,577,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,237,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,809 shares of company stock valued at $101,239,047. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.3 %

NET opened at $96.83 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

