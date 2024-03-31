Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,837,845 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $165.58 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

