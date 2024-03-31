Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of RTX by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

