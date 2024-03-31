Quent Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.