Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,089,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,003 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
