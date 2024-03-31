RadNet’s (RDNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $55.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $48.66 on Thursday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,431.78 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

