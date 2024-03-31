RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $312.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after buying an additional 308,804 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 98,112 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

