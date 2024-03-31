Raymond James Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.93.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

About Orezone Gold

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

