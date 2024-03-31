Raymond James Cuts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORE
Orezone Gold Price Performance
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.