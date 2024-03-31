Raymond James Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.10.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,315.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,457,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GoDaddy by 777.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,880,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,022 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

