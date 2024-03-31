Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.53.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

