Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

