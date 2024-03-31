RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RICK stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

