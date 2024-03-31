Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 1,599 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 5,702,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.