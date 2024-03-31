Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 371 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.