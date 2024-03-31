Realta Investment Advisors Buys 2,690 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Block were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Block Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SQ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

