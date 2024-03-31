Realta Investment Advisors Buys 470 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 1.1% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,513. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

