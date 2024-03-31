Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.40. 1,666,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

