Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.