Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

