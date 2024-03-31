Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

