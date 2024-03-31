Realta Investment Advisors Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.