Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,297.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.51. 36,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

