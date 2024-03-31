Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,245,000 after acquiring an additional 710,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.89. 4,039,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.