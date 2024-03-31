Realta Investment Advisors Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 3,761,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

