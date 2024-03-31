Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.09 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $613.94. 309,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,439. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

