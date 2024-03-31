Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

