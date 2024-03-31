Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 28,716,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,494,061. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

