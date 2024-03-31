Realta Investment Advisors Has $389,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCO traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $393.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.41. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

